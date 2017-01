Dec 1 Biotelemetry Inc -

* Announces acquisition of Telcare's remote diabetes management platform

* Acquired Telcare Medical Supply, Inc. and associated assets for upfront consideration of $7.0 million in cash

* Telcare is expected to generate over $5.0 million in revenue on an annualized basis and be near breakeven by end of 2017

* Deal includes potential for additional performance-based earn-outs of up to $5.0 million in cash