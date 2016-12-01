Dec 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc :

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for November 2016, includes REG.-NMS execution statistics

* 728 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades for Nov, 14% higher than prior year and 21% higher than prior month

* ending client equity of $84.7 billion for November, 26% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month

* 380 thousand client accounts for Nov, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month

* ending client credit balances of $42.1 billion for Nov, 13% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month