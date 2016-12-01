BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc :
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for November 2016, includes REG.-NMS execution statistics
* 728 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades for Nov, 14% higher than prior year and 21% higher than prior month
* ending client equity of $84.7 billion for November, 26% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month
* 380 thousand client accounts for Nov, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month
* ending client credit balances of $42.1 billion for Nov, 13% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.