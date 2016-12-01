PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 Marriott International Inc :
* Marriott International sells the St. Regis San Francisco; retains long-term management agreement
* Sale of St. Regis San Francisco hotel for approximately $175 million to Qatar investment authority
* Co will continue to manage St. Regis San Francisco hotel under a long-term management contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc