BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Reko International Group Inc :
* Reko announces the payment of a special dividend and reports continuing profitable results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Approved payment of a special, one-time dividend of $0.20 cents per share
* Qtrly EPS per basic share $0.10
* Consolidated sales for quarter ended October 31, 2016, were $10.4 million, compared to $10.3 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.