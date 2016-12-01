Dec 1 Reko International Group Inc :

* Reko announces the payment of a special dividend and reports continuing profitable results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Approved payment of a special, one-time dividend of $0.20 cents per share

* Qtrly EPS per basic share $0.10

* Consolidated sales for quarter ended October 31, 2016, were $10.4 million, compared to $10.3 million in prior year