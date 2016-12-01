Dec 1 Blackpearl Resources Inc

* Blackpearl announces the sale of a royalty interest on its Onion Lake property for $55 million

* Blackpearl Resources Inc says Blackpearl sold an approximate 1.75% royalty on production from substantially all of its Onion Lake lands

* Blackpearl Resources Inc says proceeds of sale will initially be used to re-pay bank indebtedness