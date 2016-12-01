BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Central Garden & Pet Co
* Central Garden & Pet Company announces fiscal 2016 & fourth quarter results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 sales $413.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.34
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $40 million to $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.