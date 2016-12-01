BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Five Below Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 same store sales fell 0.2 percent
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.29 to $1.32
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $391 million to $397 million
* Q3 sales $199.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.89 to $0.92
* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.003 billion to $1.009 billion
* Five Below Inc says raises low end and reiterates high end of fiscal 2016 sales and EPS guidance
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $393.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.