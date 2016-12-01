BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Workday Inc
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $409.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $400.4 million
* Workday announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipate fiscal 2017 subscription revenues to be within a range of $1.282 to $1.285 billion
* Workday inc sees fiscal 2017 total revenues to be within a range of $1.560 to $1.563 billion
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.