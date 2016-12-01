BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Inc
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $2.08 to $2.13
* Sees q4 2016 sales $1.516 billion to $1.541 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ulta beauty announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.40
* Q3 same store sales rose 16.7 percent
* Q3 sales $1.131 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.11 billion
* Company raises guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Sees fiscal 2016 comparable sales growth of approximately 13% to 15%
* Expects to incur capital expenditures in $390 million range in fiscal 2016
* Plans to deliver earnings per share growth in high twenties percentage range in fiscal 2016
* Plans to increase total sales in low twenties percentage range in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.