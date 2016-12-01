BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 G-III Apparel Group Ltd
* Q3 earnings per share $1.50
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.61 to $1.71 excluding items
* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $883 million versus I/B/E/S view $937.6 million
* Now forecasting FY net sales of approximately $2.43 billion
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.86 and $1.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.