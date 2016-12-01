BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Zumiez Inc
* Zumiez Inc. announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comparable sales for thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2016 increased 4.0%
* Zumiez - Q4 net sales are projected to be in range of $258 to $263 million resulting in net income per diluted share of approximately $0.60 to $0.66
* Zumiez Inc- Anticipated comparable sales range of 3% to 5% for Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Total net sales for Q3 ended October 29, 2016 increased 8.4% to $221.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $259.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.