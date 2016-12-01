Dec 1 Ambarella Inc

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Ambarella, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 revenue $100.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue is expected to be between $84.0 million and $87.0 million

* Ambarella Inc says gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 64.0% and 65.5% for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: