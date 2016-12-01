Dec 1 Allegheny Technologies Inc

* Allegheny Technologies suspends quarterly dividend

* Says decided to suspend its quarterly dividend effective immediately

* Says expect capital expenditures to be about $120 million in 2017, to be approximately $100 million annually for several years beyond 2017

* Says suspending dividend, which saves nearly $35 million annually, provides additional liquidity and financial flexibility as co enters 2017