Dec 1 Culp Inc

* Culp announces results for second quarter fiscal 2017

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 sales $75.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $77.9 million

* Culp inc says pre-tax income for q3 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be in range of $6.7 million to $7.3 million

* Culp inc says projection for q3 fiscal 2017 is for overall sales to be flat to slightly lower than previous year's q3

* Culp inc says board of directors approved a 14 percent increase in company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.07 to $0.08 per share

* Culp inc says full year, capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are projected to be approximately $12 million