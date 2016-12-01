PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 Hoegh Lng Partners Lp
* Hoegh lng partners lp agrees to acquire a 51% interest in the fsru höegh grace
* Hoegh lng partners lp - purchase price for acquisition will be $188.7 million
* Hoegh lng partners lp - hmlp has option to purchase remaining ownership interest in grace holding
* Hoegh lng partners lp - intends to recommend that board consider an increase in hmlp's quarterly cash distribution of approximately 4% to 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.