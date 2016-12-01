Dec 1 American Woodmark Corp

* American woodmark corporation announces $50 million stock repurchase program and corporate headquarters change in winchester, virginia

* American woodmark corp - authorization is in addition to $15 million remaining from november 2014 authorization

* American woodmark corp- expects to fund share repurchases using available cash and cash generated from operations

* American woodmark corp says building a new corporate headquarters in winchester, virginia, new building will be self-funded for about $30 million