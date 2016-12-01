BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 American Woodmark Corp
* American woodmark corporation announces $50 million stock repurchase program and corporate headquarters change in winchester, virginia
* American woodmark corp - authorization is in addition to $15 million remaining from november 2014 authorization
* American woodmark corp- expects to fund share repurchases using available cash and cash generated from operations
* American woodmark corp says building a new corporate headquarters in winchester, virginia, new building will be self-funded for about $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.