Dec 1 Newstar Financial Inc

* Newstar sells equipment finance business to radius bank

* Newstar financial inc - deal for approximately $140 million in cash.

* Newstar financial inc - deal for $140 million

* Newstar financial inc - newstar expects to recognize a gain on sale in q4 of 2016.

* Expects to recognize a gain on sale in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: