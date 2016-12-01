BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc
* Protalix biotherapeutics announces private note exchanges and private placement of secured convertible notes due 2021
* Protalix biotherapeutics says entered into definitive exchange agreement to exchange $54.1 million of outstanding 4.50% senior convertible notes due 2018
* Protalix biotherapeutics inc says exchange agrrement for $40.2 million principal amount of newly issued 7.50% senior secured convertible notes due 2021
* Protalix biotherapeutics inc says exchange agrrement for approximately 23.8 million shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share
* Protalix biotherapeutics-entered into definitive note purchase agreement with commitments to issue, sell $22.5 million principal amount of notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.