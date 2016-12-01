BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Tecsys Inc
* Tecsys reports financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02
* Q2 revenue C$16.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$17.1 million
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.