BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 CI Financial Corp :
* CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - reported assets under management at November 30, 2016 of $117.0 billion and total assets of $154.6 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.