BRIEF-Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
* Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
Dec 1 Theranos Inc
* Adds Silicon Valley executive to board of directors
* Daniel Warmenhoven has been appointed to Theranos board of directors
* Says Warmenhoven replaces retiring director Riley Bechtel effective immediately
* Says will retire its board of counselors structure as part of an ongoing evolution and consolidation of co's corporate advisory framework Source text for Eikon:
* Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 A top U.S. lawmaker accused the Food and Drug Administration on Friday of failing to hand over documents that would show whether its criminal office is fulfilling the critical mission of protecting public health.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled $5.7 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 25, unraveling a move into equities following the presidential election last year Lipper data showed on Thursday.