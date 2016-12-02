UPDATE 2-Data center growth drives Intel's 4th-qtr revenue, profit beat
* Q4 adj EPS 79 cents vs est 74 cents (Adds analyst comments, conference call details, updates shares)
Dec 2 Big Lots Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.55 to $3.60 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.18 to $2.23 from continuing operations
* Big Lots Inc - company increases outlook for fiscal 2016 adjusted eps
* Big Lots Inc - comparable store sales were flat for q3 of fiscal 2016, compared to our guidance of flat to an increase of 2%
* Big Lots Inc - net sales for quarter decreased 1.0% to $1,105 million, a result of a lower store count year-over-year
* Big Lots Inc - qtrly reported income from continuing operations of $0.03 per diluted share
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations excluding items
* Big Lots Inc - inventory ended Q3 of fiscal 2016 at $1,036 million, a 1% decrease compared to $1,047 million for q3 of fiscal 2015
* Updates guidance for fiscal 2016 cash flow to $195 million
* Affirms guidance for fiscal 2016 comparable store sales increase in range of 1% to 2%
* Big lots-now expect to complete process of terminating legacy pension plans during Q4 of fiscal 2016 with cash payouts totaling approximately $15 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy earnings per share view $3.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.