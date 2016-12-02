UPDATE 2-Data center growth drives Intel's 4th-qtr revenue, profit beat
* Q4 adj EPS 79 cents vs est 74 cents (Adds analyst comments, conference call details, updates shares)
Dec 2 Holly Energy Partners Lp :
* Holly Energy Partners L.p. announces redemption of 6.50pct senior notes due 2020
* Co's unit will redeem all of their outstanding 6.50pct senior notes due 2020
* Aggregate principal amount outstanding of notes is $300 million
* Redemption price for notes will be equal to 103.250pct of principal amount
* Partnership intends to fund redemption with borrowings under partnership's revolving credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.