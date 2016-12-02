Dec 2 Holly Energy Partners Lp :

* Holly Energy Partners L.p. announces redemption of 6.50pct senior notes due 2020

* Co's unit will redeem all of their outstanding 6.50pct senior notes due 2020

* Aggregate principal amount outstanding of notes is $300 million

* Redemption price for notes will be equal to 103.250pct of principal amount

* Partnership intends to fund redemption with borrowings under partnership's revolving credit agreement