Dec 2 Teleflex Inc :
* Teleflex incorporated to acquire Vascular Solutions
* Teleflex Inc - transaction valued at approximately $1.0
billion.
* Teleflex Inc - Teleflex will acquire all of issued and
outstanding shares of Vascular Solutions common stock for $56.00
per share, in cash
* Boards of directors of both teleflex and Vascular
Solutions have unanimously approved transaction
* Teleflex Inc - expects acquisition to provide
approximately $0.50 in adjusted earnings per share accretion in
fiscal year 2018
* Teleflex Inc - anticipates generating synergies of between
$40 million to $45 million by fiscal year 2019 from deal
* Teleflex Inc - expect deal to generate incremental revenue
growth and accretion to adjusted margins, adjusted earnings per
share beginning in 2017
* Teleflex Inc - commitment letter from JP Morgan Chase bank
for a new $750 million senior unsecured bridge facility in
connection with planned deal
* Teleflex - plans to finance deal at closing through
combination of availability under its revolving credit facility,
new secured term loan facility
