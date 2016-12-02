UPDATE 2-Data center growth drives Intel's 4th-qtr revenue, profit beat
* Q4 adj EPS 79 cents vs est 74 cents (Adds analyst comments, conference call details, updates shares)
Dec 2 Genesco Inc :
* Genesco reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $711 million versus I/B/E/S view $716.9 million
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $3.80 to $4.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.28 from continuing operations
* Genesco Inc - Qtrly comparable sales for company reflected a 4pct decrease in same store sales
* Genesco Inc - "headwinds for journeys are likely to continue in near term
* Genesco- "strong positive impact of world series on lids sports group's sales has offset weaker comps in rest of our businesses so far during quarter"
* Outlook offset "primarily by expectations for a more challenging Q4 at journeys due to unseasonably warmer weather" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.