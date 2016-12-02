Dec 2 Neovasc Inc

* Neovasc and Boston Scientific reach US$75 million agreement

* Neovasc Inc - Boston Scientific has committed to invest an additional US$7.1 million in Neovasc for a 15 percent equity interest in company

* Neovasc Inc - Boston Scientific has agreed to acquire Neovasc's tissue processing technology and facility for approximately US$67.9 million

* Neovasc Inc - Boston Scientific to purchase 11.8 million shares in capital of Neovasc at a price of US$0.60 per common share

* Neovasc - Granted license to purchased assets, access to sold facilities to allow it to continue its tissue, valve assembly activities for remaining customers