Dec 2 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan provides update on accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program

* Allergan Plc - approximately 40.5 million shares worth $8 billion were received and retired by Allergan during November 2016

* Allergan Plc - remaining shares, if any, under ASR will be received and retired by Q3 of 2017