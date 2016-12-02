Dec 2 Senseonics Holdings Inc :
* Senseonics expands distribution agreement with Roche
* Expansion of agreement includes all of Europe, Middle East
and Africa (EMEA), excluding Scandinavia, Finland and Israel
* As per expanded agreement, Co granted Roche rights to
promote, market, sell Eversense product line to diabetes
clinics, patients
* Co will retain responsibility for product development,
regulatory approval, quality management, and manufacturing
* Roche will be responsible for sales, marketing, customer
support and distribution activities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: