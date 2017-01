Dec 2 Claren Energy Corp :

* Claren Energy announces proposed $2 million financing

* Says proceeds of offering will be used to carry out Claren's phase 2 work program on Bobocu license, onshore Romania

* Says co proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of 25 million units at a price of $0.08 per unit