Dec 2 Illinois Tool Works Inc :
* ITW provides strategy update at 2016 Investor Day
* Company reaffirmed its 2016 guidance
* ITW also initiated 2017 guidance at event and expects
earnings per share to be in range of $6.00 to $6.20
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.63, revenue view $13.61
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to deliver by end of 2018 and beyond, 25 percent
growth in operating margin
* ITW also initiated 2017 guidance at event for organic
growth between 1.5 to 3.5 percent
* Expects to deliver by end of 2018 and beyond, organic
growth at 200 basis points or more above market
