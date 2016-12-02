Dec 2 Shire Plc :

* Topline results of Phase 3 investigational study of Vonvendi [von Willebrand factor (recombinant)] meets primary endpoint effectively controlling bleeding and blood loss during surgical procedures

* Vonvendi is also being studied for prophylaxis and pediatric indications

* Results of Phase 3 investigational study of Vonvendi Willebrand factor meets primary endpoint

* Results from Phase 3 investigational study to be used to support filing for regulatory approvals in Europe in 2017 and in other markets globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: