BRIEF-Investors Bancorp reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Investors Bancorp Inc announces fourth quarter financial results and cash dividend
Dec 2 Shire Plc :
* Topline results of Phase 3 investigational study of Vonvendi [von Willebrand factor (recombinant)] meets primary endpoint effectively controlling bleeding and blood loss during surgical procedures
* Vonvendi is also being studied for prophylaxis and pediatric indications
* Results of Phase 3 investigational study of Vonvendi Willebrand factor meets primary endpoint
* Results from Phase 3 investigational study to be used to support filing for regulatory approvals in Europe in 2017 and in other markets globally
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million