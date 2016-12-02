Dec 2 IGM Financial Inc

* IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management

* IGM Financial Inc - total assets under management were $140.1 billion at November 30, 2016, compared with $139.9 billion at October 31, 2016

* IGM Financial Inc says mutual fund assets under management were $135.4 billion at November 30, 2016, compared with $133.6 billion at October 31, 2016