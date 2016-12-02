BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
Dec 2 U.S. FDA :
* FDA approves jardiance to reduce cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes
* U.S. FDA - approves Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma's jardiance to reduce cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes Source text for Eikon:
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage:
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results