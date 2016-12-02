BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
Dec 2 Transportation Safety Board Of Canada
* TSB deploys a team of investigators following a train derailment north of Regina, Saskatchewan
deploying team of investigators to Silton Saskatchewan after CP railway train derailment north of Regina
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage:
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results