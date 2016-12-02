Dec 2 Tintina Resources Inc

* Tintina Resources announces management changes

* Tintina Resources Inc Says Anthony Jackson appointed CFO

* Tintina Resources Inc Says Matthew Fitzgerald appointed chairman of the board

* Tintina resources inc - Wylie Hui, chief financial officer has resigned