BRIEF-Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in Ontario
* Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario
Dec 2 B&G Foods Inc
* B&G Foods acquires Victoria Fine Foods
* Deal for $70.0 million
* B&G Foods Inc - deal accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow
* Acquired Victoria Fine Foods Holding Company and Victoria Fine Foods LLC from Huron Capital Partners
* Says funded acquisition and related fees and expenses with cash on hand
* B&G Foods - after integration, Victoria Brand will generate on an annualized basis net sales of about $41.0 million and adjusted ebitda of about $9.0 million
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
* Belden Inc - buyer WIKA Group will pay consideration of approximately $39 million for deal