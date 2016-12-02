BRIEF-SUSSEX BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.32 PER SHARE
* SUSSEX BANCORP REPORTS A 67% INCREASE IN NET INCOME DRIVEN BY LOAN AND DEPOSIT GROWTH FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2016 AND DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
Dec 2 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.29
* Qtrly net revenue from vessels $8.6 million versus 2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SUSSEX BANCORP REPORTS A 67% INCREASE IN NET INCOME DRIVEN BY LOAN AND DEPOSIT GROWTH FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2016 AND DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* Qtrly loss from continuing operations attributable to Ashland was $0.01 per diluted share
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: