* Dundee Corporation announces the sale of the assets of its capital markets business to new employee-owned entity

* Dundee Corp - Dundee will continue to maintain an interest in DCP through form of subordinated debt.

* Dundee Corp- New entity will operate as Dundee Capital Partners with a name change and full re-branding expected to be announced in early 2017