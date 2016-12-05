BRIEF-Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in Ontario
* Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario
Dec 5 Gds Holdings Ltd
* GDS Holdings Limited reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue rose 56.6 percent to RMB 297.2 million
* Valvoline Inc reports strong first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and raises full-year outlook
* Omnova Solutions Inc - informed David Maynard that position of president, engineered surfaces is being eliminated