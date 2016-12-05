BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 5 Transglobe Energy Corp
* Transglobe Energy Corp announces canadian asset acquisition
* Transglobe Energy Corp - deal for total consideration of $80 million canadian
* Transglobe Energy Corp - acquisition will be funded by $65 million cash from balance sheet and a 10%, 24-month vendor take back loan of $15 million
* Transglobe Energy Corp - total consideration $80 million comprised of $65 million cash and a vendor take back note of $15 million
* Transglobe Energy Corp - continues to actively evaluate various alternatives to refinance convertible debenture due march 31, 2017
* Transglobe Energy Corp - is in advanced discussions with multiple parties
* Transglobe Energy Corp - purchase includes a 100% interest in a central oil battery and flow lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.