Dec 5 Wabco Holdings Inc

* Wabco board of directors authorizes new share buyback program up to $600 million

* Wabco Holdings Inc - board of directors authorized company to commence a new two-year share repurchase program

* Wabco Holdings Inc - authorization allows for repurchase of shares from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018.