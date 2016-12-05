PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 5 Community Bank System Inc
* Community Bank System enters into agreement to acquire Northeast Retirement Services, Inc.
* Community Bank System Inc - deal for $140 million
* Community Bank System Inc- transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Community Bank System Inc - deal for approximately $70 million of Community Bank System, Inc common stock and $70 million in cash
* Community Bank System Inc - NRS will become a subsidiary of Benefit Plans Administrative Services Inc, a unit of Community Bank System
* Community Bank System Inc - combination of NRS and BPAS will create an organization with over $80 million in annual revenue
* Community Bank System - expects deal be about $0.16 accretive to its cash earnings per share in first full year, excluding acquisition-related expenses
* Community Bank System-anticipates deal to be about $0.16 accretive to cash earnings per share in first full year, excluding acquisition-related expenses
* Community Bank System- excluding acquisition-related expenses, it is expected impact of deal to be $0.04 accretive to GAAP EPS in its first full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.