Dec 5 Akari Therapeutics Plc
* Akari Therapeutics announces corporate update with new
positive clinical data and a new pipeline of tick derived and
engineered proteins
* Akari Therapeutics PLC - data from additional cohorts of
ongoing Phase IB trial of coversin in healthy volunteers showed
a dose effect
* Akari Therapeutics PLC - Phase IB cohorts demonstrate dose
effect and additional support for once daily dosing
* Akari Therapeutics PLC - pas-coversin pre-clinical data
supports once weekly dosing; Phase II pnh patients identified
with data expected 1Q17
* Akari Therapeutics - data from mouse and rat studies of
pas-coversin showed that expected terminal half-life in humans
should be approximately 4 days.
* Akari Therapeutics PLC - expects first in man trials to
begin in Q4 of 2017 for pas-coversin
