Dec 5 Spark Therapeutics Inc
* Spark Therapeutics enters into licensing agreement with
Selecta Biosciences
* Will make an initial $10 million cash payment to Selecta
and purchase $5 million of Selecta's common stock
* Spark Therapeutics - within 12 months of agreement, agreed
to pay Selecta additional $5 million in cash and to purchase $10
million of Selecta's common stock
* Selecta will be eligible for up to $430 million in
milestone payments for each target
* Spark Therapeutics - in addition, will pay Selecta
mid-single to low-double-digit royalties on worldwide annual
sales of commercialized gene therapy
