Dec 5 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Press release - GW announces new Epidiolex (cbd) positive
Phase 3 data in dravet syndrome and lennox-gastaut syndrome
* GW Pharmaceuticals-each pivotal Phase 3 study achieved
primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant
difference between Epidiolex, placebo
* GW Pharmaceuticals Plc - Epidiolex was generally well
tolerated
* In both Phase 3 studies, a consistent separation between
Epidiolex and placebo across all response rates was seen
* GW Pharmaceuticals - in LGS study, drop seizure responder
analysis showed statistically significant separation between
Epidiolex & placebo
