Dec 5 Johnson Controls International Plc :

* Johnson Controls announces fiscal 2017 guidance and introduces mid-term outlook

* Johnson Controls International Plc - fiscal 2017 EPS before special items guidance of $2.60 to $2.75 per share

* Johnson Controls International Plc - 2017 guidance includes an organic revenue growth range of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent

* Johnson Controls International Plc - board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share payable on Jan. 6, 2017

* Johnson Controls International Plc - expect to reach a run rate of at least $500 million by fiscal 2020

* Sees 12 to 15 percent EPS growth before special items CAGR by 2020

* Johnson Controls International Plc - sees 3 to 4 percent organic revenue CAGR including $500 million in run-rate sales synergies by 2020

* Johnson Controls International Plc - sees $1 billion of productivity/merger cost savings plus $150 million of tax synergies by 2020