* Johnson Controls announces fiscal 2017 guidance and
introduces mid-term outlook
* Johnson Controls International Plc - fiscal 2017 EPS
before special items guidance of $2.60 to $2.75 per share
* Johnson Controls International Plc - 2017 guidance
includes an organic revenue growth range of 2.5 percent to 4.5
percent
* Johnson Controls International Plc - board of directors
approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share
payable on Jan. 6, 2017
* Johnson Controls International Plc - expect to reach a run
rate of at least $500 million by fiscal 2020
* Sees 12 to 15 percent EPS growth before special items CAGR
by 2020
* Johnson Controls International Plc - sees 3 to 4 percent
organic revenue CAGR including $500 million in run-rate sales
synergies by 2020
* Johnson Controls International Plc - sees $1 billion of
productivity/merger cost savings plus $150 million of tax
synergies by 2020
