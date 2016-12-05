Dec 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell first of two Haynesville shale acreage positions for $450 million

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says deal for approximately $450 million

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says sale also includes 250 wells currently producing approximately 30 million cubic feet of gas per day, net to chesapeake

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says is marketing approximately 50,000 net acres located in northeastern part of its Haynesville shale operating area

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says included in sale are approximately 78,000 net acres, 40,000 net acres of which company considered as core acreage

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says following both of these planned divestitures, co will retain approximately 250,000 net acres in core of Haynesville shale

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says following divestitures, projected adjusted production growth of approximately 13% from its Haynesville operations in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: