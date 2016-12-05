BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell first of two Haynesville shale acreage positions for $450 million
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says deal for approximately $450 million
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says sale also includes 250 wells currently producing approximately 30 million cubic feet of gas per day, net to chesapeake
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says is marketing approximately 50,000 net acres located in northeastern part of its Haynesville shale operating area
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says included in sale are approximately 78,000 net acres, 40,000 net acres of which company considered as core acreage
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says following both of these planned divestitures, co will retain approximately 250,000 net acres in core of Haynesville shale
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says following divestitures, projected adjusted production growth of approximately 13% from its Haynesville operations in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.