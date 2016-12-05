BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Dec 5 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Hilton Board of Directors approves spin-off of Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Record date of spin off is December 15, 2016
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings- Board approved a 1-for-3 reverse stock split for Hilton, which will become effective after market close on January 3, 2017
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Park and HGV to begin "regular way" trading on New York Stock Exchange on January 4, 2017
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings- Following completion of spin-offs, Hilton will continue to be led by current president and CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - Hilton Board approved distribution of 1 share of park common stock for each 5 shares of co
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - Hilton Board approved distribution of 1 share of HGV common stock for each 10 shares of Hilton common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.