Dec 5 TriState Capital Holdings Inc :
* TriState Capital provides updates on its Chartwell
investment partners business
* TriState Capital Holdings - is terminating definitive
agreement it announced in October 2016 to acquire a fixed income
team and AUM of about $4 billion
* TriState Capital Holdings Inc - TriState Capital announced
that Chartwell will no longer serve as a subadvisor to Vanguard
* TriState Capital Holdings -continue to see Chartwell will
deliver "robust revenue growth" with increasingly positive top,
bottom-line contributions in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: