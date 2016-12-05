BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Dec 5 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd:
* NCL Corporation Ltd announces cash tender offer for its 5.25% senior notes due 2019
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.25% senior notes due 2019 of $680.0 million
* Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.